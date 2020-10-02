1/1
Edward H. Tucker
EATON — Edward H. Tucker, 78, died Monday, September 28, 2020 at Vancrest Health Care in Eaton. Born October 22, 1941 in Dayton, he was the son of the late John F. and Edith C. (Chamberlin) Tucker.

Ed was a 1959 graduate of Eaton High School, and attended Bowling Green State University, where he was a member of the Swim Team. He worked for the Department of Parks and Recreation at Hueston Woods State Park, as Supervisor for the Ohio Department of Transportation for 34 years, and was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Eaton, where he was song leader and choir member. He was preceded in death by brother-in-law Bruce R. Hawley in 2010. He is survived by son and daughter-in-law Curtis Edward and Mendy (Spencer) Tucker; sister Elaine R. Hawley; grandsons Aaron Tucker and Jacob Tucker; and nieces and nephews.

Family received friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, October 2, at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main Street, Eaton. A Celebration of Life Service followed, with Pastor Andrew Stensaas officiating. Interment was in Mound Hill Cemetery – Eaton. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Eaton, Ohio.

Condolences at www.barnesfuneralhome.com



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
