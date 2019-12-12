EATON — Edward M. O'Malley, 93, of Eaton, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the Vancrest Nursing Center in Eaton.

He was born April 29, 1926, in Cleveland, to the late Edward and Genevieve (Langton) O'Malley. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served in WWII. He graduated from West High School in Cleveland, in 1944 and earned his BA in 1976 from Akron University. He retired in 1978 as a police officer from the City of Cleveland. He was also a member of Visitation Catholic Church in Eaton.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Helen (Adams) O'Malley; second wife Dorothy L. (Weadick) O'Malley; brothers Donald and Arthur O'Malley; and sister Maureen Ginley.

He is survived by his nephew Richard Ginley; nieces Patricia Budic, Carol Henegar and Sharon Kimmel; brothers-in-law Bob (Jean) Weadick and Dan "Pug" Weadick, and many great-nieces and nephews.

Interment will take place at Lakewood Park Cemetery in Rocky River, Ohio at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Visitation Catholic Church, 407 East Main Street, Eaton, OH 45320.

Arrangements provided by Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.