EATON — Edwin Lee Baker passed away peacefully at home on April 18, 2019, at the age of 77.

"Eddie" was preceded in death by his parents Robert Lee Baker and Wanda Joyce (King) Larison, and brother Rex Larison.

He is survived by his wife of almost 55 years Patricia Baker, brother Lex Larison of Greenville, brother Kim Larison of Nevada, sister Lorene Noe of Mount Vernon, Kentucky, sister-in-law Sandy Robbins and husband James of West Alexandria, and many nieces and nephews.

Ed worked as a maintenance person at Food Filters, and also in janitorial and custodial work at local schools. Ed was also an avid woodworker and loved to be on the mower or his golf cart.

Ed was a member of the Eaton Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 229 Wayne Trace Rd., Eaton, on Saturday May 11, at 3 p.m.