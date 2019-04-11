EATON — Edwin S. "Ed" Brubaker, 85, died April 8, 2019, at Arlington Memorial Hospital, Arlington Texas.

He was born Jan. 9, 1934, near Eaton, to Silvanus and Lillian (Ozias) Brubaker. In 1957 he was honorably discharged from a two-year stint in the United States Army.

Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Shirley (Phares) Brubaker, his sister Maxine Brandly, his son Charles Brubaker, daughter Jayne (Jesse) Medlock, son Jeff (Sandra) Brubaker and his grandchildren, Sydney Medlock, Devan McClane, Nick McClane, and Thomas McClane.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Cooper Brubaker (1988); his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Milo Miller; and brother-in law, Earl Brandly.

He was a 1951 graduate of Lanier High School in Preble County and attended Miami University. He earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Dayton in 1978, and was a member of Pi Alpha, the Honorary Public Administration Fraternity.

He was a Preble County farmer for many years and a Preble County Commissioner from 1969 until 1984. As a county commissioner he served as Chairman of the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission for three years, as a board member of the National Association of Regional Councils for three years and as a member of the Home Rule Committee of the National Association of Counties for three years. He was honored to have been invited to the White House on two occasions; first in 1979 as a participant in the White House Conference on Government Deregulation, and again in 1981 as a participant in President Reagan's Conference on National Economic Development.

ln 1987 he was accepted as an Assistant Professor, The Ohio State University Extension, in the position of Southwest Ohio District Specialist in Community Development. ln this position he authored several papers, including the Extension Bulletin, "Ohio Local Government Structure and Finance." ln 1996 he was hired as Executive Director of the Eaton-Preble County Chamber of Commerce, a position he held for 10 years.

Professional activities include member, Ohio Inter-Agency Ground Water Advisory Committee Executive Board; participant, Risk Management Workshop, Oklahoma State University; member, Professional Farmers of America; Delegate, Governor's Conference on Small Business; Consultant, Johnson County, Iowa, Financial Management Training Sessions; Delegate, First State Assembly on Land Use, Kent State University; Chairman, National Association of Regional Councils Great Lakes Area Task Force on developing "Goals for Action" statement; speaker, many conferences and seminars.

His civic activities include President, Rotary Clubs of Eaton, Ohio (1977-78) and Punta Gorda, Florida (2005-2006); Board Chairman, Eaton United Church of Christ and Board member, Congregational United Church of Christ, Punta Gorda, Florida; Chairman, Preble County Christmas Tour of Homes; Board of Directors, United Way of Montgomery, Greene and Preble Counties; President, Eaton Jaycees; Chairman, Preble County 4-H Council; Chairman, Eaton Planning Board; Chairman, Preble County United Appeal Campaign; Board of Directors, Multi-county community Action Agency (SCOPE); and member, Preble County OSU Extension Advisory Committee.

Ed enjoyed boating, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26, at the Eaton United Church of Christ, 113 West Decatur St., Eaton, with Rev. Roger L. Stine officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Gratis. Family will receive on Thursday, April 25, from 5-8 p.m. at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main Street, Eaton. Following the graveside services, family and friends are invited back to the church for food and fellowship.

ln lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the , 3797 Summit Glen Drive, Dayton, OH 45449, Rotary International Foundation, 14280 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693 or Eaton United Church of Christ, 113 West Decatur St., Eaton, OH 45320.

