EATON — Elena V. Kuznetsova, 62, of Eaton, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at her residence.

She was born March 21, 1957, in Rostov On Don, Russia. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from the Institute of Culture in St. Petersburg, Russia.

She is survived by her mother Ludmila K. Brown of Eaton; sons Sergey Medveduk of Moscow, Russia and George Kouznetsov of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and numerous friends and other relatives in Russia.

Services were held Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton, with Pastor Greg Jackson officiating.

If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please donate to ShowMeYourCans.com (a non-profit organization for food donations ran by her son George). Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.