LEWISBURG — Elizabeth "Bizzie" (Griffitts) Prater Oney, 96, of Lewisburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

Born on June 13, 1923, in White Oak, Morgan County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Isaac Smith & Edna (Spears) Griffitts.

She was the last surviving member of the group of seven who had started the football program at Twin Valley North, a member of the Eastern Star, and a member of the First United Church of Christ in Lewisburg.

The family would like to thank the staff of Just Like Home in Lewisburg, for their wonderful love and care.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Prater in 1977; husband, Grover Oney in 2004 and siblings, Mary Lykins, Irene Fuller, Nell Tobias, Chat Griffitts, Murl Griffitts and Burlen Griffitts.

She is survived by her son, Ric (Felicia) Prater; sister, Shirley (Jay) Blanton; grandchildren, Gretchen (Josh) Meyers, George Prater and Travis Prater; great-grandchildren, Jordan Meyers and Mady Prater; special niece, Cindy; special friend, Norman Wilcox and a host of nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life will be held at noon, Saturday, Nov. 16, at First United Church of Christ, 400 North Main St., Lewisburg, with Rev. David O. Justis officiating. Family will receive friends from 10-11:30 a.m. with an Easter Star service starting at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tri County North Football Team Meal in care of LCNB National Bank, 522 South Commerce St., Lewisburg, OH 45338, or First United Church of Christ, 400 N. Main St., Lewisburg, OH 45338.

Condolences via www.barnesfuneralhome.com.