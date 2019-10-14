EATON — Ellen G. Marcho (born Ellen Jane O'Dell), 84, of Inverness, Florida, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.

She was born January 13, 1935, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Ulace J. and Gladys (Neanover) O'Dell.

Ellen was a 1953 graduate of Eaton High School and worked many years as a secretary. She later was the owner/operator of the Greyhound Bus Station in Richmond, Indiana, until moving to Florida in the 1980s. She was an avid reader and also loved to sew, quilt and paint.

In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Marcho; son James "Jamie" A. Turpin, Jr.; infant grandson James "Jay" A. Turpin, III; sisters Verna Siller, Geneva O'Dell, and Loretta Shumard; and brother Duane O'Dell.

She is survived by her daughter Jacqueline A. (Kerry) Petty of Eaton; stepchildren Marcia (Mike) Denius, Melanie Solliday, Miki Roberts and Bruce (Missy) Marcho, all of Florida; grandchildren Marie Turpin, Mollie Turpin, Andy Turpin and Daniel Turpin; step-grandchildren Leslie Fausett, Wendy Morgan, Michael Marcho, Max Marcho, Riley Petty and William Allen; great-grandchildren Sidney Cook, Jake Newton, Kellie Newton and Forrest Frazier; brothers Lloyd O'Dell of Floral City, Florida and Melvin (Linda) O'Dell of Eaton; numerous nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend Anita Wilhelm.

Family and friends are asked to join in celebrating her life on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Eaton First Church of God, 601 E. Lexington Rd., Eaton, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., followed by a memorial service and interment at Preble Memory Gardens, with Pastor Jonathan Grubbs officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or to your local library. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the website for Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at www.rlcfc.com.