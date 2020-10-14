NEW PARIS — Elmer E. "Sonny" Harris, 80, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond. Sonny was born May 7, 1940 in Phoenix, AZ, the son of the late Elmer F. and Luethel (McClain) Harris. He owned and operated a flooring and tile business in Oklahoma and Richmond for over 40 years. He also operated a wrecking service, was a self-employed truck driver, and a member of the New Paris Masonic Lodge.

Preceded in death by infant son: David Harris and wife: Janice Harris. Survived by his loving partner, Pauette Rediger, of New Paris; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Alice Harris, of Chickasha, OK; children: Pam and Rick VanWinkle of New Paris; Eddie and Tiffney Mohrmeyer of Okmulgee, OK; Paul Mohrmeyer of Greenville; Janet Mohrmeyer of Eaton; and Keith and Ann Adams of New Paris, who considered Sonny as their second dad; grandchildren: Michael VanWinkle of Eaton and Michelle Landis of Brookville; great-grandchildren: Tyler VanWinkle, Ethan Landis and Megan Landis; nieces: Paula and Mark Turner of Highland Village, TX; Pam and Chad Niell of Jonesboro, AK; Mary and Ron Horne of Jonesboro, AK; great-nieces and nephews: Megan and Jeremy Brown; Hailey Turner; Branston, Nathan and Audrey Niell; and Buea and Berkeley Horne.

Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 at Barnes Funeral Home, 109 West Main Street, New Paris. Masonic Service will be at 6:45 p.m. and Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Carley Brewster officiating. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery – Chickasha, OK, at the convenience of the family.

