EATON — Elna L. McMurray, 86, of Eaton, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at .

She was born Aug. 2, 1932, in Gate City, Virginia, to the late Sam and Ruth Mullins. Elna was a member of the Eaton Baptist Temple; and she retired from General Motors in Dayton after 30 years of employment.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband J.L. McMurray who passed away in 1990; and her brother Thomas Mullins.

She is survived by her son Harvey McMurray; daughter Judy (Garry) Hollingsworth; grandchildren: Sheila (Patrick) Reedy, Jonathan (Jill) Hittle, Laura (Michael) Sminchak and Ashley R. Hittle; six great-grandchildren; sisters Norma McMurray and Nancy (Donald) Harris; brother Larry (Margaret) Mullins and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, April 26, at the Eaton Baptist Temple, 416 East Decatur Street, Eaton, with Pastor Bryan Hoskins and Rev. Lowell Spencer officiating. Burial was at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria.

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton assisted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.