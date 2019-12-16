WEST ALEXANDRIA — Emerson Voge, 94, of West Alexandria, died peacefully Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at , surrounded by his family.

He was born Nov. 28, 1925, in West Alexandria to the late Harry and Lucille (Heisman) Voge. Mr. Voge, a lifelong Preble County farmer, was a lifetime member of Salem Lutheran Church in West Alexandria where he served in various leadership roles. He served his community as a Director of the Twin Valley Bank for 25 years, was a founding member of the Preble County Pork Festival, a member of the Preble County Planning Commission and a member of the Twin Valley South School Board.

He was preceded in death by his wife Agnes (Sourbeer) Voge; his sister Eileen (John) Ware and son-in-law Joe Cress.

He is survived by his wife Polly Switzer Voge of West Alexandria; son Frederick Voge of West Alexandria; daughter Deborah (Greg) Cress-Moore of Laura; son Roger (Rebekah) Voge of West Alexandria; daughter Marcia (Daniel) Reke of Troy; sister Helen (Roy) Sollenberger; stepdaughters Sheryl (John) Berger of Cincinnati, and Clara Wienhoff of Englewood; 10 grandchildren — Julie, Emily, Michael, David, Adam, Lindsey, Abby, Charlie, Courtney and Caitlyn and eight great-grandchildren — Owen, Kaylee, Carter, Charlotte, Kasen, Kooper, Maya and Elijah.

Visitation Tuesday, Dec. 17, 4-8 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, 70 E. Dayton St., West Alexandria. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church with Rev. Daniel Mershon officiating. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria.

Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or .

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhom.com.