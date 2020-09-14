EATON — Erma F. McCarty, 91, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at Kettering Hospital in Dayton. Born Jan. 16, 1929 in Rock Castle County, KY, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Ethel (Thomas) Mullins.

Erma came to Ohio as a child and attended high school in Eaton, but left high school to do babysitting and later earned her GED. She went on to work for Baxter (Dayton Flex) for nine years and then at Stearns and Foster in Eaton and Camden for four years. She met and married Russell E. McCarty and together they had four children. For many years they lived in the West Alexandria area and built a home in 1968 on S.R. 503 where Erma continued to live until 2009, even after Russell's passing on March 20, 2000.

Erma first attended the Brethren Church in West Alexandria and later the Brethren Church in Gratis. She and Russell were avid bowlers and were well-known at Preble Lanes. In 2012, her daughter Carol and son Steve took Erma back to Rock Castle County. Even with her advancing age, they were able to find the place where her grandfather's home once stood and also found the Mullins Family Cemetery. It was a memorable experience for all of them.

Erma is survived by children: Carol Muncy and husband Willard of Eaton, Sharon Lawless and husband James of Corbin, KY, Steve McCarty and wife Charlene of Eaton, and Patricia Waddell of Huber Heights; grandchildren Jeff Muncy, Kyle Lawless, Diane Davis, Randy Lawless, Wade Lawless, Tiffinnie Reed, Shawna Wick, Karen Ankrom and Jessica Waddell; along with 17 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Erma is preceded in death by grandsons Shane Lawless and Kurt Muncy; brother Oscar T. "OT" Mullins; and sisters Edith Hartman, Gertrude West Elsie Wick and Dora Mullins.

At the family's wishes, a private graveside service and burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved Russell. Arrangements entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria.