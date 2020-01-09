ELDORADO — Esther Thompson, 91, of Eldorado, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Born Feb. 14, 1928, in Campton, Wolf County, Kentucky, she was daughter of the late Charlie & Rilda (Chrisman) Rose. She worked at Clifton Shirt Company in Eaton for many years and was supervisor of the Sewing Department at the Richmond State Hospital. She attended First Universalist Church in Eldorado and was one of the founding members of the Whitewater Valley Wanderers Hiking Club and hiked through seven countries and walked around Eldorado with her hiking stick when she could. She also enjoyed gardening, swimming, camping and bicycling in her earlier years.

She was preceded in death by husband Donald E. Thompson in 2019; daughter: Delberta (Galey) O'Leary in 2008; sisters: Evelena Lincoln, Ivola Bromagen, Mary Smith; twin brother: Chester Rose and brother: James W. Rose.

She is survived by children: Debbie Miller, Kim & Beth Thompson, Tia & Randy Bowser, Sue & Mike Whirley, and David & Roberta Johnson; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren and brother: Daniel Rose.

Visitation 10-11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13, First Universalist Church 150 Monroe St. Eldorado, OH 45321. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Interment will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Preble Memory Gardens.

Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home Eaton.

Memorial Contributions North Central EMS P.O. Box 271 Eldorado, OH 45321.

Condolences may be sent at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.