WEST ALEXANDRIA — Ethel Mae Wysong, 101, of West Alexandria, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton.

She was born April 30, 1918, in Preble County, to the late Herdy and Daisy (Moore) Slusser. Ethel was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in West Alexandria, was a member of the Order of Easter Star and was the owner and operator of Ethel's Beauty Shop of 27 years.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Clyde "Mutt" Wysong; son Dale Wysong; grandson-in-law Steve Bowman; brother Clifford "Pete" Slusser and sisters Virginia Dafler and Alberta Trimble.

She is survived by her sister Neva Shepherd of Bonita Springs, Florida; daughter-in-law Paula Wysong of Camden; grandchildren: Michael (Patty) Wysong of New Lebanon, Terry (Connie) Wysong of West Alexandria, Libby Bowman (Brian Vargo) of Eaton, Rex (Teresa) Wysong of West Alexandria and Kristy (Chad) Dwiggins of West Alexandria; great-grandchildren: Latisha (Keith) Burkett, Aleasha (Derek) Morris, Steven (Sarah) Bowman, Jesse Wysong, Josh Wysong, Anne Marie Wysong, Cody Wysong, Alyssa Wysong, James White, Dalton White, Levi White, Dakota Dwiggins, Jarred Dwiggins, Aaron Glander, Olivia Glander and Preston Glander; numerous great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Greenbriar Nursing Center for the wonderful care that was given to Ethel.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at the Salem Lutheran Church, 70 E. Dayton St., West Alexandria, with Pastor Daniel Mershon officiating. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria.

Memorials may be made to , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria is assisting with arrangements.

