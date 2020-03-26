EATON — Eugene E. Kreitzer, 88, of Eaton, passed away on Tuesday night March 24, 2020.

Born April 21, 1931, he was a son of the late Ervin E. and Mina A. (Izor) Kreitzer. Gene served with the U.S. Army from 1954-1956, spending a year in Germany. He was a Preble County hog, cattle and grain farmer for 40-plus years, west of Eaton. After retiring from farming, he and wife Pat operated "Pat's Fixins" food trailer for 21 years at auctions, fairs and banquets in the Miami Valley. Gene loved to restore antique tractors and participated in Preble County tractor shows. He was a member of the Lutheran Church.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death on Jan. 24, 2013, by his beloved wife of 60 years, Patricia M. (Somers) Kreitzer; great-granddaughter Alayna; brothers Donald and Dean Kreitzer and sister Margaret Crabtree.

He is survived by children Rodney Kreitzer and wife Rita of Eaton, Robert Kreitzer and partner Robert Morris of LaFollette, Tennessee, Sandy Kinsler and husband Ralph of Eldorado; and Steve Kreitzer and partner Jamie Hibbard of Cincinnati; grandchildren Justin Kreitzer and wife Jenna of Englewood, Jarrod Kreitzer and wife Kristina of Dayton and Kyle Kreitzer and wife Maria of Eaton; great-grandchildren Benny, Miles, Jaxson, Grace, Mason, Morgan and Hudson and sisters Marie Scheiding of Lewisburg and Helen Allen of Williamsburg, Virginia.

Services will be private and limited to family and invitees. Burial at Sugar Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Eaton Emergency Squad or the Indiana Cuddle Cot Campaign at P.O. Box 2293, Richmond, IN 47374.