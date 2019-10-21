WEST ALEXANDRIA — Eunice M. Warmoth, 74, of West Alexandria, passed away, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Vancrest Nursing Home in Eaton.

She was born Aug. 21, 1945, in Norwich, UK, to the late Joyce D. (Perfect) and Louis J. Warmoth. She retired from Mound Lab in 2001 after 30 years of service. She enjoyed playing cards; crunching numbers and anything analytical.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her wife of 40 years, Beverly Blanchard; and her stepfather, William Creekbaum.

Eunice is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nicki and Donivan Henry; her three grandchildren, Kenslie, D.J. and Karson; her two sisters, Brenda (Roger) Birkholz and Patricia "Pat" (Ray) Richardson; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5- 7 p.m. (two hours prior to the service) Monday, Oct. 28, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 7 p.m., with Pastor Jim Puckett officiating.

Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.