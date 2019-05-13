GRATIS — Evelyn York, 99, of Gratis, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Middletown.

She was born on Jan. 30, 1920, in Middletown, to William and Dorena (Doerfler) Ireton.

She is survived by her son John York of Middletown, and Daughter, Patricia (Robert) Creech of West Alexandria; five grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was a former Girl Scout leader for 12 years and enjoyed a variety of crafts.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman, her parents, a sister Florida, a brother Carl, a granddaughter Melissa and daughter-in-law, Lora.

Services were held at Gratis United Methodist Church in Gratis, on Wednesday, May 8, with Pastor Gary Wood officiating. Donations may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren County or Gratis United Methodist Church.

Burial was in Fairview Cemetery, Gratis. For condolences, please visit: www.lindloffzimmerman.com.