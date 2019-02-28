EATON — Everett H. Snyder Jr., 74, of Eaton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Reid Hospital in Richmond.

He was born Feb. 2, 1945, in Richmond, to the late Everett H. and Thelma (Statzer) Snyder Sr. Everett retired from Westvaco Company in Eaton with over 40 years of employment. He also attended the Church of Christ in Eaton.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Janet M. Snyder; daughter Tabie Booso and stepfather Willis Snyder.

He is survived by his daughter Kim (Jeff) Bratcher of Eaton; son-in-law Mark Booso of Lewisburg; grandchildren: Zachary Booso, Kasey (Anna) Miller, Amy Bratcher and Brett Booso and sister Linda (Roger) Dolph of Aurora, Indiana.

Funeral services, Friday, March 1, at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton with Paul Nichols officiating.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Reid Hospital Foundation for the Hospice Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.