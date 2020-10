Or Copy this URL to Share

EATON — F. Catherine "Kay" Gerstner, 82, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Service was at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Eaton Church of the Visitation, 407 E. Main St, Eaton. Interment was in Mound Hill Cemetery.



