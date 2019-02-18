SOMERVILLE — Farmer Scott, 87, of Somerville, went home to be with the Lord and his loving wife of 49 years on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.

He was born May 26, 1931, in Harlan, Kentucky, to the late Joe and Ada Scott. Farmer worked at Blake Steel for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War and was a Purple Heart recipient. He was a devoted husband, dad and grandpa; and was loved by many and a true inspiration to all that knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Juanita Scott; granddaughter Brandy Brandenburg; brothers Henry, Laney, Elbert, William Jr. and Louis; and sisters Dora, Viney, Thelma, Ruthey, Sara and Jane.

He is survived by his children: Velda Murphy and husband Dan of Corbin, Kentucky, Sheila Lahner of Corbin, Kentucky, Gary Gamble and wife Marvene of Germantown, Brenda Gamble Noble of Camden, Dennis Gamble and wife Kristy of Somerville, and Jeff Gamble and wife Shirley of Camden; sister Charity Lowe of Cincinnati; 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two special friends, Donna Davidson and Paula Ward who were his caretakers and guardian angels and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving family members.

Visitation and services Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Christ Commission Temple, 155 North Main Street, Camden, with Pastor Larry Davidson. Burial at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis.

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to .

