EATON — Florence G. Collins, 99, formerly Vandalia, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at the Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton. She was born June 14, 1921 in Dayton to the late John and Gertrude (Rosenka) Clauss. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ross Collins, who passed away in 1999; and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter Sharon (Mike) Dixon of Vandalia; son Ross (Suzanne) Collins II of Eaton; son David Collins of Vandalia; as well as by five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Private services at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances can be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com