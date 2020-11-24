WEST ALEXANDRIA — Forest L. "Red" Rivers, 83, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He was born Oct. 24, 1937 to the late Arnold Preston Rivers and Mildred (Raymond) Smith Stayrook.

He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War; a member of the American Legion Post #322, West Alexandria; a member of the West Alexandria Lions Club for over 50 years, along with various other organizations, including the West Alexandria Baseball Association and the Twin Valley Athletic Association. He retired after 31 years of employment from General Motors in Dayton. He was also co-owner with his three sons of the West Alexandria Car Wash, ensuring that most all of the village residents had the pleasure of meeting him. His family was his first priority, and he loved his friends like family. He inspired his children and grandchildren to be the best they could be. He never missed an activity that involved his children or grandchildren, and was always the smiling face in the crowd full of pride.

In addition to his parents, Red was preceded in death by his sisters, Joyce Rivers Foster, Janet Louise Rivers Donthnier and Wanda Stayrook Decarlo. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, whom he married Aug. 14, 1959, Sue Rivers of West Alexandria; sons: Curtis G. (Becky) Rivers of Germantown, Rick L. (Suzanne) Rivers of Eaton and Jeffrey S. (Tina) Rivers of West Alexandria; grandchildren: Tiara (Jeff) Rivers Suchland, Drew (Jessica) Rivers, Kaelee Rivers, Samantha (Jesse) Rivers Sizemore, Dylan Rivers, Jared Rivers and Jordan Rivers; seven great-grandchildren; brothers: Frank Rivers of Richmond and Donald (Peggy) Stayrook of West Alexandria; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Fairview Cemetery, West Alexandria, with military honors provided by the Preble County Honor Guard and West Alexandria American Legion Post #322. Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to the West Alexandria Lions Club or Alzheimer's Association of Miami Valley. Online condolences at Lindloff-Zimmerman.com