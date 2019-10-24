EATON — Frances L. Hagwood, 92, of Eaton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton.

She was born Dec. 13, 1926, in Xenia, to the late Harold and Nellie Walker. She was a dedicated member of the Gateway Baptist Church in Eaton.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Carl Hagwood, who passed away in 2008; daughter Joy Holder; grandson Justin Holder; sister Betty Steele; and brother Ed Walker. She is survived by her daughter Carla G. (Jim) Lay of Eaton; grandson Jacob (Crystal) Lay of Boulder, Colorado; granddaughter Angela (Jeremy) Wysong of Richmond, Indiana; great-grandsons: Lucas Lay and Jace Wysong; brother Thomas Walker of Carlisle and sister Patricia Arno of Hamilton.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, from 11:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main St., Eaton. Burial will follow at Reily Cemetery in Reily.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.