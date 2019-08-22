WAYNESVILLE — Frances L. Lynch, 86, of Eaton, passed away Aug. 19, 2019.

She was born March 19, 1933, in Waynesville to the late James J. and Eva (Fox) Gray.

She enjoyed belonging to the "Red Hatters" in Eaton. In her earlier years Frances was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Vernon "Buck" Lynch who preached at the Elizabethtown Church of God, and was also preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

Frances is survived by her children: Michael "Mike" Lynch, Lee (Kelly) Lynch, Hope Byrd; grandchildren: Brandon Lynch, Nikki and Chris Byrd; and brother: Vernon (Mary) Gray.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.