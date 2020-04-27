EATON — Frank Z. Worley, 97, of Eaton, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Vancrest Health Care Center in Eaton.

He was born on Feb. 26, 1923, in Liberty, Indiana, to the late Charles Thurman and Lannie Mae (Ketron) Worley. He was a U.S. Army Air Force veteran who served during WWII as a Flight Engineer on B17s and B-24s; flying 35 missions over Europe including two flights over Normandy. After the military, he worked at Frigidaire and Inland Manufacturing. In 1958, he left General Motors to work on the NASA space re-entry program at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. He then founded the Newco Corporation, which did electrical work in industrial plants. He also founded Frebco, an electrical and mechanical contractor. He sold both companies in 1998. He was a member of the Eaton United Church of Christ. Frank was an avid golfer, shooting 16 holes-in-one; and was a member of the Eaton Country Club and the Miami Valley Golf Club.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Kathryn Worley who passed away in 2011; brothers William Martin Worley, Charles Worley Jr. and Ralph Worley and sister Betty Worley.

He is survived by his brothers Robert Worley of Gratis and Lonnie Worley of New Paris and a host of loving nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton.

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Eaton United Church of Christ or , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.