EATON — Pastor Fred Hill, 92, of Eaton, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Eaton.

Born on Nov. 13, 1927, in Hamilton, he was the son of the late Frank & Lucy (Cole) Hill. Fred was a U.S. Navy and a U.S. Army veteran serving during WWII and the Korea War. Prior to moving to Eaton in 1970 he worked at the Lebanon Correctional Institution and served as Chaplain. Fred retired as the Pastor of First Baptist Church in Eaton after 50 years of service. He was a life member of the VFW at Eaton.

He was preceded in death by wife of 66 years, Alice Joyce Hill in 2018; granddaughter Cynthia Dawn Hill in 1979; brother Elmer Hill; and daughter-in-law Pam Hill in 2018.

He is survived by sons: Michael F. "Mike" Hill and Richard D. "Rick" (Deana) Hill; grandchildren: Angie, Tony, Mickey, Andy, Zach and Cory; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and special friends Frieda & Gene Moses.

Private family funeral service Monday, April 20, at First Baptist Church, 1308 North Maple Street, Eaton, with Pastors David Spears and Andrew Stensaas officiating, with interment in Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton with military honors provided by the Preble County Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 1308 N. Maple St., Eaton, OH 45320. Please share a memory condolence at Barnes Funeral Home website www.barnesfuneralhome.com, Fred Hill's Obituary Tribute Wall.