EATON — Frederick Gene Shade, 80, of Eaton, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at .

He was born Oct. 11, 1938, in New Lebanon, to the late Omer William and Cora Irene (Howell) Shade. Fred was one of the original clients to work at L&M Products (formerly the Training Center), continuing his employment for over 40 years. He also attended the Eaton First Church of God.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers & sisters: Melvin E. Shade, Helen J. Reeves, Freida L. Wampler, Virgil L. "Bud" Shade, Louise A. Brock, Raymond Shade, Treva Schindler, Virginia M. McCray, Dorothy P. Weaver and John J. Shade Sr.

He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews; his dear friends he resided with in Eaton and worked with at L&M Products and all of his caregivers.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10 a.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.