RICHMOND — Gail A Campbell, 67, passed away peacefully at home with her family on April 1, 2020, succumbing to her battle with cancer.

She was born July 24,1952, in Richmond, Indiana, to William and Phyllis Campbell. She married William "Bill" Johnson and raised two children, Megan and Drew.

Gail loved to learn, gaining a master's degree and finding a home at Miami University working in IT services until her retirement in 2016. She enjoyed exploring the world and traveling with family and friends.

Gail is survived by her brothers, Corky and Perry Campbell; a sister, Jane Gordon; a daughter, Megan Hofmann; a son, Drew (Ashley) Johnson; and four grandchildren: Hollis, Hayes, Izzy, and Lucy. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Phyllis Campbell.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Donations may be made in honor of Gail to , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, 45263-3597. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com.