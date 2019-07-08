EATON — Gary Leach, 81, of Eaton, passed away Sunday, June 30, 201,9 in Dayton.

He was born in West Liberty, Kentucky, on March 8, 1938, to Glover and Myrtle (Short) Leach. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served on the USS Gearing Destroyer between 1956 and 1960. He was a farmer and a tool maker. He had retired from the Miami Valley Boy Scout Organization. Gary enjoyed music, playing the guitar, hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Sarah and second wife, Linda, brother, Harold Leach, sisters, Rita Marcum, Dorothy Thomas and Anita Leach.

Gary is survived by three children, Kathy Horner (Curt Schleiger,) of Sarasota, Florida; Greg (Donna) Leach, Eaton; Susan (Pete) Cutchineal, Bradenton, Florida; stepson, Gary Vancleve, Eaton; three grandchildren: Michael Horner, Shane Horner, Ethan Cutchineal and three great-grandchildren, Elijah Horner, Jordan Horner, Peyton Horner and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 3, at Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria. Burial was in Fairview Cemetery. For condolences: www.lindloffzimmerman.