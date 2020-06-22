Gary Maynard
EATON — On June 14, 2020, Gary Lee Maynard died after an amazing life of 74 years.

He is survived by his wife, Pat Maynard; brother, Ronnie Maynard; Daughter, Amy Wadkins; son, Mike Maynard; daughter-in-law, Tia Maynard; grandchildren: Kayla Conley, Alex Maynard, Trenton Hancock, Ashlynn Conley, Elaina Maynard, Grace Maynard, Allison Conley, Lily Handcock and Ray Ray. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vernal Maynard; his mother, Gladys Maynard and his brother, Danny Maynard.

Gary Maynard served in Vietnam. After the war, his occupation was a tool designer. Based on his own true stories, he believed himself to be a great fisherman. He had several aliases: The Quaker State Kid, D, One of the Maynard Boys, Uncle Gooey, and most recently, Poppaw. He was a man of many talents and loved to tinker in his garage. He was lighthearted, he had an amazing laugh, he was easy to talk too, and so very welcoming to everyone. Those who knew him well will tell you how lucky you were to be in that blessed group of people. He was a political aficionado and had no qualms about sharing his views with anyone who would listen.

In Gary's own words on faith, the following conversation happened between him and his son Mike Maynard: "Dad why don't you go to church?" His reply was, "It is for people who need a crutch in life." Several years later dad came to Mike and said, "Son, I need to tell you I was wrong about going to church, crutches are for people who are broken. However, we are all broken and need a crutch once in awhile." This is one of the many simple views he had on life and faith. He was a man of character and as scripture tells us — we are broken.

"Yet you, Lord, are our Father. We are the clay; you are the potter; we are all the work of your hand." Isaiah 64:8



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
