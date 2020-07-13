Gary Snowden

CAMDEN — Gary C. Snowden, 80, of Camden, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his residence.

He was born June 27, 1940, in Dayton, to the late Floyd Emery and Willa Mae Snowden. Gary was a U.S Navy retired veteran. An active member of The American Legion, The Masonic Lodge Camden Ohio, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, and the IOOF Eden Lodge #147 Gratis Ohio.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife Betty Lou Snowden, who passed away in 2010 and sister Patsy Lehmkuhl.

He is survived by sons Mark (Sandra) Snowden of Houston, Texas; Gary Michael (Melissa) Snowden of Houston, Texas and Walter R. (Sherie) Snowden of Eaton; grandchildren Walt, Karia, Jake, Jamie, Carly and Tommy Snowden; step-grandkids Caitlin Kinney, Brielle and Hallie Wilburn; great-grandchildren Sophia and Alex Santiago; brother Kenny (Cindy) Snowden of California and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, at the Beechwood Church of God, 12800 Ohio 122, Camden, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Gary Agee officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis.

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.

