WEST ALEXANDRIA — Gary A. Spitler, 75, of West Alexandria passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 10, 1944, in Dayton, to the late Charles Arthur and Ruby (Wing) Spitler. Gary loved gardening, building and fixing things, and he especially enjoyed his front porch.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Harold Spitler.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Julia Faye Spitler; daughter Lisa Spitler Eaton; sons Gary N. Spitler and Rocky (Dana) Spitler; 1 grandson Gary Eaton; Great-Grandchildren Kaley Richie, Bre'onna Eaton, Gabreal Eaton; brothers Don (Karen) Spitler, Bob (Alice) Spitler, Dale (Shelly) Spitler; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.

Visitation Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 until the time of the funeral at 4:30 p.m. at the Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 67 W. Dayton St., West Alexandria. Pastor Dave Pennington will be officiating.

Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloffzimmerman.com.