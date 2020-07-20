1/1
Gary White
EATON — Gary Lathern White, 74, of Eaton, passed away July 16, 2020.

He was born on March 6, 1946 in LaFollette, Tennessee, to the late Maney and Christine (Wilson) White.

He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Nina Jo "Jody" White; two sons, Tony (Wendy) White of West Alexandria and Steve (Cheryl) White of West Alexandria; five grandchildren, Jeremy (Jayna Young) White, Chad (Heather Collins) White, Whitney (Jimmy) Kreitzer, Brooke White, and Aidan White; four great-grandchildren, Dylan White, Violet White, Ryan Collins, and Lanie Kreitzer; two sisters, Fleda Kolp of New York and Freda (Gene) Moses of Eaton and numerous other relative and friends.

He worked at Browning in Eaton, for 29 years, and worked and retired from Neaton Auto Products after 8 years. Gary loved working on cars, being in the woods cutting trees, and spending time with his family and friends. Nascar was one of his favorite things to watch. He is loved and will be missed by many.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 24, from 6-8 p.m. at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center,3377 U.S. 35, West Alexandria. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 25, at the funeral center at 11 a.m. with Pastor Gary Wood officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Preble Memory Gardens, West Alexandria.

A dinner will follow shortly after the funeral services at 1500 Leon Drive, West Alexandria, (Tony and Wendy's home) for all family and friends. Please bring lawn chairs.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.rlcfc.com.



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
