Gene Bowen

EATON — Gene C. Bowen, 70, of Eaton, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Born on March 9, 1950, in Kissimmee, Florida, he was the son of the late Woodrow & Maurine (Gray) Bowen. Gene graduated in 1968 from Eaton High School and attended college in Morehead, Kentucky.

Gene proudly served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, as a Private in the 101st Infantry from 1969 to 1971. He had worked for 30 years building movie sets and retired in 2016. He was a member of the IATSE.

He is survived by his brothers, Wayne (Carol) Bowen and Glen (Norma Crothers) Bowen and ssister, Kay Richardson.

Honoring Gene's request, no services will be held.

Condolences via www.barnesfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
