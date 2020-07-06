Gene Bowen

EATON — Gene C. Bowen, 70, of Eaton, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Born on March 9, 1950, in Kissimmee, Florida, he was the son of the late Woodrow & Maurine (Gray) Bowen. Gene graduated in 1968 from Eaton High School and attended college in Morehead, Kentucky.

Gene proudly served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, as a Private in the 101st Infantry from 1969 to 1971. He had worked for 30 years building movie sets and retired in 2016. He was a member of the IATSE.

He is survived by his brothers, Wayne (Carol) Bowen and Glen (Norma Crothers) Bowen and ssister, Kay Richardson.

Honoring Gene's request, no services will be held.

