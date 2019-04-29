EATON — George Thomas Haynes Jr., 100, of Eaton, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 8, 1918, in Dillonvale, Ohio to the late George Thomas and Marjorie (Burriss) Haynes Sr. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who served during WWII; he retired from the Department of Agriculture as a Soil Conservationist and farmed for many years; he participated on three mission trips to Africa; and he attended Grace Lutheran Church in Eaton.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Dorothy H. Haynes and sister Kathleen Ann Haynes.

He is survived by his son G.T. Haynes of Eaton; daughter Kathy (John) Danner of Prudenville, Michigan; grandchildren Johnna (Erik) Balk of Farmington, Michigan, Jenifer (Jamie) Sorrell of Evansville, Indiana and Jeffrey (Melissa) Danner of White Lake, Michigan; great-grandchildren: Jackson, Riley, Sydney, Cameron, Addison, Brody, Paige and Grace.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 6, at the Grace Lutheran Church, 111 Lutheran Drive, Eaton, with Pastor Dwight Hanson officiating. Burial will be at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, from 2-5 p.m., at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton.

