CAMDEN — George William Kelller, born Oct. 8, 1923, passed away peacefully May 20, 2020, in Palm Harbor, Florida. George was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan (Bacon) Keller, his loving parents George and Ethel Keller, of Cincinnati, and a brother, Carl Keller. He is survived by two daughters, Kathy Rice and Cynthia Vetter; son-in-law Stephen Vetter; grandchildren Justin Rice and Jenna Rice and many friends. George was born in Brooksville, Kentucky, but grew up in Cincinnati. He volunteered with the Army on Feb. 5, 1943 and returned Jan. 26, 1946. On Feb. 2, 1945 ,in Wolfganzen, Germany he received the Bronze Star for bravery and on Feb. 6, 1945, in Colmar, France, he received the Purple Heart. He served in the 75th Infantry Div., 291st Infantry Regiment, Company "M", during the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium, France, Germany, Holland and Arden Forrest. On his return, George entered into the Plumbing Union #292 and was a certified member until his passing. He will be interred in Camden. He was beloved by all.



