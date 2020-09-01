WEST ALEXANDRIA — Georgia Faye Cole, 91, of West Alexandria, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton. She was born Oct. 1, 1928 in Tulsa, OK to the late Boyd and Sally Williams.

Georgia dearly loved and cherished all of her family and was a wonderful mother, grandmother and sister. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. "Jay" Cole, who passed away in 1999; son-in-law Doug Crouse; brothers Boyd, Delbert, Charles and Orrie Williams; and sisters Treva Scaff and Golda Mae Angel. She is survived by her sons Doug (Diane) Cole of Eaton and Dennis (Leah) Cole of West Alexandria; daughters Marlene Crouse and Cheryl Cole, both of West Alexandria; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sisters Ruby Edmonds of Hamilton and Patty Maples of London, KY; brother Strauther Williams of Hamilton; sisters-in-law Carol Williams and Faye Williams, both of Hamilton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria. Lindloff Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to The Church at Farmersville, 5309 Farmersville-Germantown Pike, Farmersville, 45325. Online condolence and other remembrances may be sent by visiting www.lindloffzimmerman.com