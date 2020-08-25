Geraldine Beasley

CAMDEN – Geraldine W. Beasley, 84, of Camden, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Reid Health. Born Jan. 6, 1936 to William and Grace Wilson Webb, Geraldine lived most of her life in Preble County. She loved spending time with and caring for her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Beasley, of New Paris; son, Jack Beasley, of Camden; grandchildren, Jackie George of Richmond, Indiana and Rachel Boshear of Illinois; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Sue Howard of Georgia, Wilma Turner of Eaton, and Cheryl (Jim) Snowden of Texas; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Jeanette Mann and Imogene Ward; and brother, William Webb.

There will be no public services for Geraldine W. Beasley. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.