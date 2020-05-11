EATON — Geraldine M. (Dunham) Ketron, 100, of Eaton, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Richmond, Indiana. Born on June 15, 1919, near Eaton, she was the daughter of the late Charley H. & Elizabeth (Byers) Dunham. She was a 1938 graduate of Morton High School in Richmond, Indiana and worked at Belden in the 1940s. Geraldine's greatest joy came from caring for her family and helping her husband with their family farm. Geraldine also enjoyed making wedding cakes and did so for over 25 years. She was a member of the New Hope United Methodist Church where she was an active member of the Women's Group. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Vance M. Ketron in 2007; brothers Harold, Kenneth, Charles, Rodney and Larry Dunham and sisters Anna Belle Norman and Marjorie Dunham. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Gary M. & Wanda Ketron and Jan D. & Ruthie Ketron; daughter and son-in-law Susie & Don Hawley; sisters-in-law, Juanita Dunham, Margaret Ketron and Wanda Ketron; seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the current health regulations, (COVID-19) a private service will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, Eaton. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Hope United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 660, Eaton, OH 45320. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2020.