EATON — Gertraud Chaffee, 73, of Eaton, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, June 6, 2019.

Born in Mistelbach, West Germany on Nov. 4, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Georg and Margareta (Ramming) Ruckreigel. She was a stay at home wife and mother and worked from home as a self-employed craftsman. She was a collector of many things, but was an avid collector of glasses. She met her husband Norman Chaffee while he was stationed in Germany during his time with the U.S. Army. They married while Norman was in Germany and began their family there.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by beloved husband Norman on Jan. 2, 2010; son Roger Chaffee in 1981; and siblings whom resided in Germany.

She is survived by children Margaret Hart and husband James of Brookville; Donna Terry and husband Ronald of Eaton; Norman Chaffee and wife Nichola of Eaton and Charles Chaffee and wife Jody of West Manchester; grandchildren Mandy (Lynn) Riley, Lindsay Hart, Bradlee Hart, Ashlee Hart, Evan (Katie) Terry, Alex Terry, Grace Terry, Austin (Elizabeth) Chaffee, Liberty Margret, Joe Chaffee, Dalton Chaffee, Maranda Chaffee, Isaac Schwartz, Lizzie Johnson and Jimmy McBride; great-grandchildren Ian, Halie, Olivia, Eli, Adriana, Alexis, Logan, Myles, Eli, Logan and Kynsleigh; brother-in-law Henry Franklin Faulk; one surviving sister in Germany and her precious dog Snuggles.

Graveside service at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center entrusted with arrangements.