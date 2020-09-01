EATON — Gorman Lee Dull, 84, of Eaton, and formerly of Gratis, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Fort Hamilton Hospital in Hamilton. He was born Feb. 13, 1936 in Germantown to the late Willard Leroy and Zelma Pauline (Mattix) Dull.

Gorman was a 1954 graduate of Gratis High School and played basketball with the "Tall Trojans." He served as a volunteer for the Gratis Fire Department; was a charter member of both the Gratis Lions Club and Gratis Fraternal Order of Eagles #4289; and was a member of the Gratis United Methodist Church. He retired from Armco Steel in 1991 after 37 years of employment. He was also the owner and operator of Dull's Electric Service, serving Preble County for many years.

Gorman was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener and loved to travel. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Anna Louise Turpin Dull, of Eaton; daughters: Beverly Dull (Brent Bolton) of Gratis, Nancy (Davey) Simpson of Eaton, Gail (Rodney) Burger of Camden and Amy (Jeff) Bunger of Gratis; son Alan (Kim) Dull of Eaton; grandchildren: Jeff, Randy, Danielle, Amber, Kyle, Randy, Leslie, Audra, Adrianna, Breanna and AJ; great-grandchildren: Easton, Fergus, Blayne, Bryce, Dakota and Octavia; sister Pauline Hall of Middletown; brother Maurice (Mary) Dull of Gratis; brothers-in-law Bob (Loretta) Turpin of Eaton and John Turpin of Carson City, NV; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 3 from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. at the Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 113 South Ada Doty Street, Gratis, with Pastor Gary Wood officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis. Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Gratis is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Gratis United Methodist Church, American Cancer Society or American Lung Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloff-zimmerman.com.