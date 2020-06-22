Grace Parker
EATON — Grace E. Parker, 88, of Eaton, and formerly of Martville, New York, passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Grace was born on Sept. 3, 1931, in Fair Haven, New York. She was an active member of her church in New York where she played the organ and piano for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard Parker; daughter Mary Ellen Case, and one grandson, Billy Jaeger.

Grace is survived by her children Jeanette Church of Georgia, Steve Parker of Eaton, Larry Parker of South Carolina, Brian Parker of South Carolina, and James Parker of Eaton. Grace also leaves behind seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and brother Harold Mendel of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Grace will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Private services. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
