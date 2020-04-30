NEW PARIS — Greg Arnett, 63 of New Paris, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Friday, April 24, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Born on May 28, 1956, in Dayton, he was the son of Myron & June (Keller) Arnett. Greg was a 1974 graduate of National Trail High School and a 1978 graduate of the Virginia Military Institute, after which he served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 6 years and worked at Cargill in Dayton, for 38 years. Greg was an active member of the community via the National Trail School Foundation, the Kiwanis Club, the Preble County Historical Society, and the Preble County Park District. He was an avid sports fan, a car enthusiast, a collector, an outdoorsman, a man of faith, and a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Greg was preceded in death by his father, Myron Arnett, in 1999.

Greg is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sheryl (Astemborski) Arnett; mother, June (Keller) Arnett; brother, Mike Arnett; sisters and brothers-in-law: Candy (Arnett) & Charlie Dunham, and Kristi (Arnett) & Kevin Roush; sons and their families: Eric Arnett & Jordan Turner, Ben & Melissa (Paradise) Arnett (daughter Alana, and Dave & Mallory (Prewitt) Arnett and sons Logan and Graham) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Due to the current health regulations (COVID-19), a private service was scheduled to be held on Friday, May 1, at Barnes Funeral Home in New Paris, with interment in Springlawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a future date when health regulations permit.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Greg's name can be made as follows: Checks written to "The Dayton Foundation" with the memo line "N.T.S.F. / Greg Arnett Scholarship" and mailed to National Trail High School at 6940 Oxford Gettysburg Rd, New Paris, OH 45347. Or online at https://www.daytonfoundation.org/ccgift.html?fund=National_Trail_Local_School_Foundation_#6546.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.