WILMINGTON — Harold D. Winnale Jr., 76, of Wilmington, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Hospice of Dayton.

He was born June 9, 1943, in Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania, to the late Harold D. Sr and Margaret (Bundy) Winnale. Harold was a self-taught draftsman, industrial electrician, self-employed tree cutter, and retired from the Air National Guard as a SMSgt with 21 years of service. He was an avid coin collector, liked many types of sports, and most importantly was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Juanita E. Right Winnale.

He is survived by his daughters Starre (Jerry) Davis and Heather Rodeffer; son Harold (Shelley) D. Winnale III; stepchildren Connie Stearns, Candace (Gene) Doubet, Chey Izor, Colleen (Jeff) Pifer, Kermit (Carol) Stearns, Carmal (Barth Elzey) Stearns; grandchildren Daniel and Isaac (Jenna) Musgrave, Jordan and Gabrielle Crouse, Jedidiah and Zane Rodeffer, Harold D. Winnale IV and Deron Winnale; great-grandchildren Jolee and Heaven Musgrave and Leo Musgrave; brothers Jimmy Winnale, Norman (Ruth) Winnale, and George Winnale; sisters Sylvia Simchek and Mary Winnale; good friend Paulette Scott; and numerous nieces.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m., at Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 67 W. Dayton Street, West Alexandria. Internment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Eaton First Church of the Nazarene, 400 Lexington Ave, Eaton OH 45320. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloffzimmerman.com.