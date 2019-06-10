EATON — Harold J. Worley of Eaton peacefully departed family and made his journey to Heaven on June 4, 2019, at the age of 93 years.

He was born in Eaton to Joe and Anna Worley on July 22, 1925.

He and the surviving love of his life, Janice, were married 72 years. His children and grandchildren were the light of his life that he kept close to his heart. Harold was not only a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, but a prominent, friendly face in the community. With more than 50 years of combined service as meat manager at Lawson's Grocery and Miller's Supermarket, he gained the reputation as Preble County's best butcher and meat cutter. Many will remember his annual youth involvement to feature Preble County Fair's Grand Champion Steer in Miller's meat department.

Harold was preceded in death by several siblings; son-in-law, Earl T. Moore; and infant great-granddaughter, Harley Bea Marker.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by sister, Marjorie Young, Richmond, Indiana; daughters Jacque (Bob) Marker and Connie Moore of Eaton; grandchildren Aaron Marker, Eaton; Andy (Kristy) Marker, Hamilton, and Jonathan Marker, Eaton; Joni Lahr-Moore (Tiff), Wisconsin; Amanda (Kris) Bieker, Missouri; Jennifer (Randall) Eby, West Alexandria and Angelique (Caleb) Nelson, Eaton; great-grandchildren Gabe, Olivia, Brooklyn, and Wesley Bieker; Lucas and Emma Eby; and Owen Nelson and many nieces and nephews.

He was an exceptionally hard-working man and long-time member of Eaton Church of Christ. From 1943-46 he served in the Army in Germany, Belgium, and Holland. In 2008 he was honored with a WWII Certificate of Gratitude for his service. Harold enjoyed playing softball for the Eaton Church of Christ and was fondly nicknamed "Soupbone." He was an avid Red's fan and attended many Cincy games. Harold loved building birdhouses and woodworking. His pre-retirement morning ritual was dropping by the Eaton Place for their first brewed cup of coffee.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 8, at Church of Christ, 725 U.S. 35 West, Eaton, with Paul Nichols officiating. Burial followed at Preble Memory Gardens in West Alexandria.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to mission fund at Eaton Church of Christ, 725 U.S. 35.

