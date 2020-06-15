Hazel Manis
EATON — Hazel R. Manis, 73, of Eaton, went to be with the Lord, dancing and rejoicing to be with her family on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

She was born Sept. 1, 1946, to the late William F. and Ethel Mae (Linkous) McIntosh.

In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her son, Charles E. Lewis.

She is survived by her daughters, Shelley (Mike) Lamb and Dora (Mark) Sears; life partner and love of her life, Ed Manis; grandchildren, Joshua Scott Lewis, Amber Lewis, Theodore (Kalinda) Renner, Devan (Sarah) Renner, Mindy Lewis, Sasha Sears, Colton (Sydney) Gray, Chayse Gray, Jaden Sears, Xavier Sears, and Xealah Sears; great-grandchildren, Triston, Shane, Ethan, Harmony, Aiden, Kevin, Deegan, Matthias, Bradley, Haven, Linkon, Tyson, Graydyn, Hyllis, and Jaxxton and siblings, William (Patty) McIntosh, Steve (Alice) McIntosh, John (Mary) McIntosh, and Jimmy McIntosh.

Hazel enjoyed attending church, going to garage sales, vacationing with her daughter, and spending time with her family. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 18, from 5-7 p.m. and Friday, June 19 from 10-11 a.m. at Bales' Funeral Home, Camden. The funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m., with Pastor Jeff Travis officiating.

Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden. www.BalesFH.com.



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
