Heather O'Diam-Green
FARMERSVILLE — Heather O'Diam-Green, 44, of Farmersville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. She was born in Kettering on April 26, 1976 to her parents, John and Teresa (Pitsinger) O'Diam.

Heather was preceded in death by her mother Teresa and granddaughter Lillian. She is survived by her father, John O'Diam, Jr; daughters Kaitlyn and Mikayla Crowe; son Micah Merrimen; three granddaughters: Caydence, Adey, and Jamie; twin sister, Charity O'Diam; brother Matthew (Kari) O'Diam; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Heather enjoyed cooking, crafting and spending time with her grandkids. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Rogers Funeral Home, New Lebanon, with funeral service to follow. Interment was in Holp Cemetery, Farmersville. Condolences may be expressed at www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH 45345
937-687-2616
