WEST ALEXANDRIA —Helen M. Shelton, 77, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born July 22, 1943 in Dayton to the late Samuel and Grace (Selby) Swafford. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1961. Helen was also the cemetery sexton for Lanier Township cemeteries, Twin Valley and Fairview Cemetery for 30+ years.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband George Shelton in 2017. She is survived by her five children: Susan (Bill) Estes of Eaton, Marjorie Whitt of Sidney, Chris (Dolly) Shelton of West Alexandria, and Ethan and Brian Shelton of Maui, HI; 11 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 1-2 p.m. at Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 67 West Dayton Street, West Alexandria. A graveside service followed at 2:30 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, West Alexandria. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloffzimmerman.com