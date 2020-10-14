1/1
Helen M. Shelton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WEST ALEXANDRIA —Helen M. Shelton, 77, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born July 22, 1943 in Dayton to the late Samuel and Grace (Selby) Swafford. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1961. Helen was also the cemetery sexton for Lanier Township cemeteries, Twin Valley and Fairview Cemetery for 30+ years.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband George Shelton in 2017. She is survived by her five children: Susan (Bill) Estes of Eaton, Marjorie Whitt of Sidney, Chris (Dolly) Shelton of West Alexandria, and Ethan and Brian Shelton of Maui, HI; 11 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 1-2 p.m. at Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 67 West Dayton Street, West Alexandria. A graveside service followed at 2:30 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, West Alexandria. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloffzimmerman.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindloff- Zimmerman Funeral Home
67 W. Dayton St.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4507
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved