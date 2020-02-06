EATON — Helen Marie Brower Stubbs, 96, of Eaton and formerly of Gratis, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Vancrest of Eaton Health Care Center.

She was born July 25, 1923, in the family home in Lanier Township, Preble County, to the late Earl and Velma (Daily) Brower. During the summer of 1942, she met Bob Stubbs, who became her husband after he returned from WWII in 1946. She quit her job in Eaton and moved to the house on Ohio 503. Their only daughter, Jennifer, was born in 1947. Helen loved to act and was in a three-act play in the 50s. In 1960, Helen became school secretary at Gratis School and continued in that job until she retired in 1981. She impacted a lot of lives in that time. She and Bob left the country and moved to Eaton in 1997. They were active in the Preble County Council on Aging and other community groups and they continued to worship at West Elkton Friends meeting.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Stubbs who passed away in 2015; great-grandchild Jonathan Vesely; brother Ralph Brower; and sister Mildred Brower Crowell.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Bob) Yost of Silver City, New Mexico; grandchildren, Nathan (Amy) Yost, Michael (Vanessa) Yost, Roberta (David) Berry all of New Mexico; seven great-grandchildren: Cade, Taeron, Bailey, Seth, Tayson, Joshua and Caleb; sister Marjorie (Don) Nelson of Kettering; sister-in-law Anna Brower; numerous nieces and nephews and special friends Cody and Connie Frizzell.

Thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Vancrest and for their loving care.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 3:-5 p.m. at Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 113 South Ada Doty Street, Gratis, OH 45330. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, at the West Elkton Friends Meeting, 147 Main Street, West Elkton, OH 45070 with Pastors Leigh Eason Tolton and Joseph Tolton officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmound Cemetery in West Elkton.

Memorial donations may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton OH 45420. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloffzimmerman.com.