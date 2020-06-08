Helen Voge
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Helen Jane Carrol Voge passed away on Sunday, June 7, at her home on Windy Heights Farm.

Always a fan of Independence Day, she was born on the 4th of July in 1940 in Seaman, Ohio to late Ted and Jessie Carroll. She graduated from Fairview High School in Dayton, in 1958. Helen married Bill Voge on June 30, 1962. They farmed together and were married for nearly 58 years. Helen spent her days raising goats, gardening, and painting. She started goat 4-H projects at the Preble County Fair and co-founded the Preble County Dairy Goat Club. She was a 4-H advisor for 39 years and was recognized as Advisor of the Year in 1994. Helen often went to craft shows and local festivals with her famous painted rocks and slates. She also co-owned the Rock Garden gift shop in West Alexandria. She was a long-time member of the West Alexandria Coterie Club at the Salem Lutheran Church, where she also taught Bible School and Junior Lutheran Youth for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her big sissy Nancy Lee Harker, and her beloved daughter Sara Jane Clyburn.

She is survived by her husband Bill, her daughters Ann and Nancy, and her granddaughters Laura and Rebecca Clyburn and Kathleen Martinez, who married Santiago in 2017. She was beloved by many, including her brother-in-law Tom Harker, her namesake Aunt Helen, her cousins, nieces and nephews, and so many others.

A private graveside service will be held at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria. Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that contributions be made to the West Alexandria Emergency Squad. They have always been there for our family when we needed them most. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindloffzimmerman.com.



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lindloff- Zimmerman Funeral Home
67 W. Dayton St.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4507
