EATON — Henry P. "Hank" Wehrly, 77, of Eaton, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

He was born Oct. 31, 1942, in Baraboo, Wisconsin to the late Kenneth E. and Gertrude S. (Pierce) Wehrly. He was a member of the Eaton United Church of Christ and was the former co-owner of Wehrly Electric in Eaton.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Suzanne Wehrly, who passed away in 2012; son Scott Wehrly, who also passed away in 2012; and brother and sister-in-law David and Norma Wehrly.

He is survived by his son Kevin (Kristen) Wehrly of Manchester, MI; daughter Amanda (Andy) Denlinger of Eaton; grandchildren Henry Wehrly and Gus Wehrly both of Manchester, MI and Judith, Tucker and Paul Denlinger, all of Eaton; brother Jack (Mary Jane) Wehrly of Naples, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services will be held. Girton Schmidt and Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Preble County, P.O. Box 72, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.